Bertha Lourjean Wamble Adams, 91, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born on July 9, 1930 in Leponto, AR and was the only daughter to Roy Evins and Mary Caroline Carter Wamble. Prior to her retirement, she worked for many years as a seamstress at Glenn's Manufacturing. She was the widow of William "Ed" Adams who affectionately called her "Boots." Mawmaw, as her grandchildren called her, always gave a kind word and a bright, gentle smile and was loved deeply for that. She was a member of the Bigbee Baptist Church and she enjoyed working puzzle books, watching game shows on television, and photography. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Bigbee Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenbrier Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by six children, Shirley Jean Hill (Alan) of Kerrville, TX, Eddie Adams (Diane) of Quincy, Charles Adams of Nettleton, Bonnie Knowles (John) of Nettleton, Janice Tartt (Timmy) of Amory, and Marvin Adams of Nettleton; 10 grandchildren, Beth Edwards (Terry), K.C. Adams, Jana Knowles, Wendy Todd, Tabitha Oswalt (Shawn), Sara Kocurek (Kris), Amy Stanford (Joseph), Derrick Adams, and Dana Adams; 18 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; brother, Curtis Wamble of West Monroe, LA; two special nieces, Brenda Cruse and Sandy Stovall; special friend, Jeania Ivy; and a host of other family who will sadly miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Ed" Adams; and an infant brother. Pallbearers will be Marvin Adams, T.J. Todd, Jake Sloan, Robin Sloan, Tommy Sloan, Jason Carter, Joseph Stanford, Glenn Parish, Orlando Doss, Jimmy Cruse, David Sloan, and Jacob Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be K.C. Adams, Mason Jones, Shawn Oswalt, Caden White, Corey Bieda, Corbin Adams, Wyatt Stanford, John Knowles, and Timmy Tartt. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.