Betty Jane Adams, 84, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home in Marietta. She was born in Marietta, MS, on September 13 1937, to Noble Vernon Clark and Christine Jewel Lytal Clark. She was a member of Marietta Methodist Church and she enjoyed fishing, traveling, and sewing. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rod Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her grandson, Brian Stacy (Leann); granddaughter, Ginger Rutherford (Mitch); great-grandchildren, Dakota Melton, Lauren Rutherford, Jay Rutherford, Kaitlyn Stacy, Cassidy Stacy, Caroline Stacy, Eli Bryant, and Katlyn Taylor; and two sisters-in-law, Earline Clark and Rosie Stanley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Jeannia Stacy; brothers, Hoyt Clark, Harmon Clark; sister, Kathryn Nash; and her son-in-law, Stanley Stacy. Pallbearers will be Bobby Clark, Michael Smith, Brian Stanley, Billy Clark, Seth Janzen, and Phil Taylor. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
