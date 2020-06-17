BENTON COUNTY -- Christina Carpenter Adams, 40, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, June 20 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Canaan Cemetery in Benton County.

