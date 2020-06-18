On Friday, June 12, 2020, Christina Carpenter Adams, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. She was 40 years of age and died unexpectedly of natural causes. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Christina will be at 1 PM Saturday, June 20 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Adams and Bro. Mac Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery in Benton County. Christina was born July 8, 1979 in New Albany, MS, the daughter of Teresa Ann Holmes of Michigan City, MS and the late Arthur Larry Carpenter. She received her education in the Benton County Public School System and was married September 17, 2016 to her beloved husband, Robert "Bobby" Adams who survives. A member of Canaan Baptist Church, Christina's faith was reflected in her unselfish life as a daughter, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She truly lived life through simple pleasures that included her pets, art, writing letters, reading her Bible and sharing every opportunity to be with her family. Many words can be chosen to characterize Christina, loving, fun, kind, compassionate, thoughtful and forgiving. Her infectious laugh, caring heart and faith in God will leave a lasting mark on those who were privileged to know her. Her family has the assurance knowing that their loss here on earth is truly Heaven's gain. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday, June 20 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will also be shared by four sisters, Brandy Willilams (Kerry) and Sarah Cox, both of Ashland, Ashley Hardeman of Holly Springs and Samantha Cook of Booneville, two brothers, Arthur Carpenter (Lynn) of Cordova, TN and Charles Hardeman of Slayden, her step mother, Tammie Hardeman, four nieces and seven nephews. She was also preceded in death a niece, Rachel Leann Williams. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Christina's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.