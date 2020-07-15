LOWNDES COUNTY -- Dorothy Marie Adams, 61, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on 7/17/2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lee Memorial Park. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Fields Funeral Home of Okolona.

