AMORY -- Elizabeth Ann Adams, 62, passed away Sunday, July 05, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Services will be on at a later date at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5-8pm at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.

