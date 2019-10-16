Jimmie Garland Adams, 74, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. He was born April 11, 1945, to Rufus Lee and Annie Ozell Cunningham Adams. He worked as a boiler maker for TVA for many years. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Marines. He enjoyed welding, carpentry, woodworking, and fishing. He especially enjoyed being around his family. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens, Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley Stone Adams; three sons, Jimmie Jarrell (Corlina) of Houlka, Gary Alan Adams (Fara), and Jason Lee Adams (Allison), both of Mantachie; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two twin girls; two brothers, Rufus Lee Adams, Jr., and Michael Adams; four sisters, Elaine Vernon, Yvonne Tipps, Sherry Immordino, and Teresia Dudziak; and his parents. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Visitation will be from 11:00 a. m. until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
