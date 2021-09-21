John Jasper Adams, 80, the druggist of Vardaman saddled up and set out on the trail for glory on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Vardaman surrounded by his love ones. He was welcomed into this world on the Fall Day of November 02, 1940, by the late Joseph Boyd Adams and Ada Beatrice "Batsy" Carter Adams. John Jasper, a 1958 graduate of Vardaman High School, continued his education and obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy. As a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard, he stood ready to answer the nations call during the Berlin Crisis. Upon return from his tour in the armed forces, he enrolled in pharmacy school and in 1965 began to practice alongside his father in the People Drug Store, and eventually Fred's Dollar Store and Pharmacy. Aside from his life dispensing medication, John Jasper spent many decades married to his wife Margie Wiseman Adams. The couple gave life to three children and six grandchildren. He lived upon the level and by the square as member of the Vardaman Masonic Lodge. John Jasper was a true man of God and not only served as a Sunday school teacher but also as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Vardaman. He also spent many years as a Boy Scout leader educating young men on many personal and valuable life skills. With a strong affection for horses, he was an enthusiastic member of the Spanish Mustang Registry and found simplicity in climbing on the saddle for a relaxing ride. Although he has gone to rest in a sacred place free from sickness and pains of age, John Jasper will be profoundly missed by the community he left an immeasurable impact on. He leaves behind his wife Margie Wiseman Adams of Vardaman; one son Dr. Joseph (Shelley) Adams of Pontotoc; one daughter Johnna Ladner of Decatur, Alabama; six grandchildren: John Britton Bowling (Alanna), Russell Bowling (Ana), Paul Boyd Adams, and Jonathan Kent Adams. He was preceded in death by one son Randy Wiseman Adams; his parents Joseph Boyd Adams and Ada Beatrice "Batsy" Carter Adams; and a son-in-law Michael Ladner. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church Vardaman. The funeral service remembering John Jasper's life will be take place on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 2:30 PM in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Vardaman with Bro. Jonathan Peeples officiating. George Fred Carter, John Ed Carter, Joe Smith, Joe Jon Carter, Jon Watt Carter, Jordan Mahan, Justin Mahan, and Phil Carter will carry John Jasper to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery in Vardaman with Masonic Graveside Rites. Honorary Pallbearers include: Members of Men's Adult V Sunday School Class, Vardaman Masonic Lodge Members and Scottish Rite Shriners. Memorial Donations in memory of John Jasper may be made to Vardaman First Baptist Church Building Fund, 310 North Main, Vardaman, MS 38878. The Staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family as they begin this new season of life. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.
