Kenneth Wayne Adams (Kenny), 72, of Hatley, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at UAB Hospital following a brief illness. Kenny was born on December 27, 1949, in Amory, MS, to the late Mary Catherine Williams Adams and Earnest Kenneth Adams. A 1967 graduate of Amory High School, he attended Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University. His proudest accomplishment was obtaining his Bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. After 28 years of service, he retired from Itawamba Community College as an electronics instructor in 2012. Kenny's favorite activities were exercising and socializing at the gym, watching Alabama football and NASCAR racing, amateur radios, working on his '71 Ford truck, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. A member of First Baptist Church in Amory, Kenny was a member of the broadcast team for many years. He enjoyed being a member of Steve Greenhaw's Sunday school class. He joined the Mississippi Army National Guard at Fort Polk and served for eight years. Kenny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Evans Adams; daughters, Melanie Dansby (Denton) of Albany, LA, and Melissa Adams of Amory; son, Evan Adams (Courtney) of Hatley; grandchildren, Denny Dansby (Alayna ) of Tickfaw, LA, Mason Dansby of Albany, LA, Austin Adams of Amory, Jared Mims of Tupelo, Bryson Walters of Hatley, Charli Kate Adams of Hatley, Ty Adams of Hatley, and Owen Adams of Hatley; great-grandson, Drake Dansby of Tickfaw, LA; special "son", Jason Young of Horn Lake, MS; aunts, Ruby Nell Parham, Dorothy Richardson (Dillard), Wilma Williams, Peggy Gault (Bobby), and Janie Hodges; uncle Earl Dahlem; sister-in-law, Wanda Evans; brother-in-law, Larry Shelton; nephew, John Evans (Jennie). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Angelyn Shelton, brother-in-law Charles Evans, nephew Chris Evans, and niece Rashon Shelton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Danny Parham, Mark Parham, Jake Evans, Jason Young, Phillip Williams, and John Evans. Visitation for Kenny will be on Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation at the church, on Wednesday, from 12:30 pm, until the service hour. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 540, Amory, MS 38821.
