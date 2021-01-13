Kenneth Adams, 80, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at his home. He was born in Mississippi on September 4, 1940 to the late Bruce Leroy Adams and the late Dessie Marie Johnson Adams. He was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. He was an Itawamba County Sheriff Special Deputy. He served in the U.S. Army and later served 5 years in Army National Guard. Back in the 1960's he owned the Gulf Station uptown and auto body repair shop. He was the best mechanic around, known as Mr. Toyota by many because of his in depth knowledge of the brand. He owned Iuka Auto Auction with Gary Maxcy and Robert Wood for several years. He was also a used car dealer. Most importantly, he was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He was a staunch Republican who loved politics and NASCAR. Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with his brother Bill Adams speaking. Visitation will begin at 12:30 Saturday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Clancy (Randy "Buck") Boyle of Fulton; grandson, Tucker Boyle of Fulton; brothers: Billy (Gloria) Adams, Roy Adams, Ricky (Debbie) Adams, Johnny (Gail) Adams; sister, Lee Sandlin of TX; many special in laws, friends at Haney's Grocery and coffee drinking buddy, Bill Klappa; also several nieces and nephews Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Catherine Adams. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
