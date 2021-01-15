Marjorie "Argie" Ann Adams, 87, passed away on January 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Marjorie was born May 07, 1933 to Abbie and Maggie Grisham Adams. She was a graduate of Baldwyn High School and Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women). She retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation where she was employed in Florida and Mississippi. She was a member of First Christian Church of Baldwyn. She enjoyed world travel with her friends and family. Playing Yahtzee with her hometown friends was a favorite pastime. Spending time with her family brought great joy. Argie was survived by four nephews, Mike Adams, Bill Loyd, Rob Adams and Chris Adams; five nieces, Eadie Lloyd, Judy Tucci, Debbie Thornburg, Kathi Mosley and Jan Smith; (19) great and great-great- nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Adams and Guy Adams; one sister, Berta Lou Loyd and one niece, Vicki Adams. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery with Brother Kelly Carmichael officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
