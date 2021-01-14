Marjorie Adams, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on January 17, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m. at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.

