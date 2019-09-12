HOUSTON -- Mary Lou Brooks Adams, 72, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at home in Houston. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14 from 12:00 until 2:00 at Arbor Groe Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Arbor Grove Cemetery.

