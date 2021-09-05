Myra Ann Hood Adams passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home in the Ryan's Well community surrounded by those who loved her. She was born on March 4, 1945, in Itawamba County to the late Junior and Halovee Hood. Growing up in Itawamba county, Myra spent most of her early life being influenced by her grandmothers Opal Umphers and Birdie "Maw" Hood. She was an independent and strong-willed woman raising two boys and countless other children. She particularly enjoyed working the election polls with her friends from the Well. Myra had a love for people and a giving heart which was evident in all that she did. She knew the meaning of work and enjoyed her time working in insurance but found her calling in healthcare. She worked in the North Mississippi Medical Center Cath lab for many years where she developed life-long friends that she considered family. Of all her titles throughout the years, the most important to her was that of mother, grandmother, and friend. Myra loved her home and community and to honor her love, services will be held on the hillside adjacent to her home at 2595 Walker Levee Road, Fulton, Mississippi, 38843, at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Lloyd Minor and Brother Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be at her home church, Mt. Vernon Baptist Cemetery immediately following services. She is survived by her sons Keith (Brenda) Adams of Tupelo, Ken Adams of Fulton, grandchildren: Kelsey (Steven) Goudeau, Stephen Adams, Grant Adams, Lillie Adams, and her beloved brother Eddie Hood and Paul Hood. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Adams, her parents, and her older brother Robert Hood. Special thanks to all the healthcare providers, Malinda Ingram (nurse practitioner), the staff at North Mississippi Oncology, and North Mississippi Home Hospice. The family would also like to thank all the friends, neighbors, and co-workers who have called, visited, and brought food. Pallbearers are Easton Hood, Stephen Hood, Chris Adams, Scooter Pitts, Dylan Taylor, Brian Pitts. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Johnson, Darrell Pitts, Jett Taylor, Paxton Crane. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
