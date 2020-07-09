Odeen Wilson Adams, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. Born on July 24, 1932 in Monroe County, he was a son to Andrew and Leona McCullen Adams. Mr. Adams attended Greenwood Spring School and later married Jean Davidson in 1952. He served his country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Adams was a long-time employee of the United States Postal Service; he also, in earlier days, delivered bread for Holsum Bread in Amory and was the proprietor of Adams Grocery which he operated many years. Idleness wasn't his in his vocabulary and he knew the value of hard work and integrity and he displayed a dedicated work ethic which he imparted to his family. Every year, he and his wife raised a big garden and he was known for his tomatoes and would give of his fruits to anyone who would come by often and take in trade for conversation. Mr. Adams was a cattleman but he also enjoyed raising pigs. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had served as a deacon at East Amory Baptist Church and was the cook during church camp. The pride of his life was his grandchildren where he would spoil them, impacting their life for good, making eternal memories. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Waycaster and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Michael Wilson Adams of Amory; two daughters, Stephanie Adams Moffett (Kenny) and Deborah Adams White (Bobby) both of Becker; 5 grandchildren, Eric White, Leah White Pinkerton, Meredith Moffett Coto, Adrian Moffett, and Wesley Moffett; 4 great grandchildren, Natalie Pinkerton, Gage Pinkerton, Abi Parham, and Eli White; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean Adams; three sisters, Annie Mae Henton, Lena Fay Ball, and Louise Aldridge; and one brother, Eugene Adams. Visitation will be on Monday from 2 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
89°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 6:34 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.