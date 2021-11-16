Peggy C. Sparks Adams, 81, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Belmont, MS and worked in phone sales. Peggy was known for her love of music, being an encourager and providing to others. She was very strong in her faith and was a member of Allen Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Dennis, MS. She played music with her family for over fifty years. Services will be Thursday, November 18, 2 p.m.at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. David Gould and Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband - Jake Adams; four children - Daris Wells (Lisa), Rachel Gould (David), Mark Wells (Terri) and Margie Baggett (Anthony); eleven grandchildren- Amber Kennedy (Stephen), Hannah Kemp (Michael), Brooke Stanphill (Josh), Delah Tidwell, Devin Wells, Mark Hunt (Amanda), Cody Bennett (Janna), Terah Gould, Micah J. Gould, Asianna Bren Wells and Isaac Gould; thirteen great-grandchildren- Cassidy, Peyton, Paisley, Deacon and Ezra Kennedy, Tidus Stanphill, Falyn and Jaxyn Wells, Kaylin, Knox and Kolbie Tidwell, Eli and Ava Kemp; brothers and sisters-in-law- Dawsy Adams (Janet) , James David Adams (Sue), Greg Adams (Betty), Danny Adams (Sharon), Marie Adams, Ann Slaughter and Violet Adams and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Isabelle Scott Sparks and her brothers and sisters, Ross Sparks, Reba Henley, Hautis Sparks, Melton Sparks, Dalton Sparks, Audrey Nunley, Maurece Sparks, Ruth Ollie Sparks, Willie Joe Sparks, Billy Wayne Sparks, Bryan Sparks, Myra Sparks, Kellus Sparks, James Sparks and Elaine Sparks. Pallbearers will be Michael Kemp, Josh Stanphill, Cody Bennett, Devin Wells, Micah J. Gould, Isaac Gould and Mark Hunt. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 17, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
