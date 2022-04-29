Richard "Ricky" Adams, 64, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2021 at the Nmmc. He was an auto detail worker and her loved to sell produce and spend time with family and friends. He was a people person and a Baptist. Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, May 01, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bill Baswell officiating. He is survived by his wife, Linda Reynolds Adams of Mooreville; special cousins, Donna Moore (Greg), Dora Chambers (Ricky) and Loretta Guin; grandchild, Ricky Lambert of Mooreville; step-son Michael Anderson (Heather); host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents J. B. and Gladys Williams Adams; daughter, Leslie Inman and a brother, Emmitt Adams. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

