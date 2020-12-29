Shirley Ann Stone Adams, 73, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at her home in Houlka. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, at 11 a.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Adams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

