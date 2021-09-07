George G. "Big G" Adams, 80, finished his earthly course and met his Savior face to face on Monday, September 6, 2021. Born on March 31, 1941, in Becker, MS, he was a son of the late James Thomas Adams and Minnie Mae Camp Adams. A man with a big stature, "Big G" grew up in Monroe County in a large family with five other siblings. He attended Becker Schools and later served this great country by enlisting with the National Guard. A great man, he was a proud patriot and a great provider for his family. Big G worked hard and started off working on the upholstery line at Futorian Manufacturing Company. He worked his way up the ladder and eventually became General Manager, retiring after 27 years of service. He made many friends at work through the years and always gave back to others and his community. He married the love of his life, Linda Riley Adams, on Christmas Eve, 1964, and they enjoyed over 56 years of marriage. They were blessed by God with four children. Big G was a protector of others, cared deeply about his faith and made sure his family had a great example of a servant for God. He was a long time member of Cason Baptist Church where he help lead the singing for several years. You could sense his love for God and he really enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel, especially The Gaithers. Big G loved his church and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He also served for many years as the Fire Chief for Cason Volunteer Fire Department. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Every Sunday, for the past 35 years, his family has gathered for lunch. These weekly meetings has kept his family's bonds tight as they shared each other's experiences from the week prior. All the conversations and advice given over these years will be cherished. Another favorite past time was hanging out with his hunting buddies, the members of the Nettleton Hunting Club. Anyone that knew him enjoyed his good company and Big G always kept things interesting as he was often clever and quick witted. His family and friends know that he is finally experiencing all the glory the Kingdom has to offer of which he only sung about before. They will hold tight to the wonderful memories created through the years. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Riley Adams, Nettleton; daughter, Glenda Adams (Jimmy Britt), Nettleton; sons, George Adams, Jr., (Michelle), Mooreville, Johnny Adams, Tupelo, and Thomas Adams (Heather), Nettleton; grandchildren, Michael Adams, Meghan Bradley, Gavin Adams, Brooklyn Adams, Silas Adams, and Stella Adams; great-grandchildren, Cohen Adams, Carson Adams, Kyler Bradley, Baby Bradley (due April, 2022); Loghan, Gage, and Alex Bradley; sister, Mae Dean Chism (Gene), Amarillo, TX; brother, Larry Adams(Carolyn), Becker; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Adams, and J. T. Adams; his sister, Geraldine Myatt. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Mc Millen, Bro. Jim Manley, and Bro. James Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow at graveside with services being officiated by Bro. Matt Long and will take place at Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Pallbearers will be Steven Bradley, Gavin Adams, Jimmy Britt, Gene Chism, Mike Sargent, and Andy Hood . Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Adams and Larry Adams. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
