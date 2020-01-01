Ulas E. Adams, 81, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his home in Booneville. He was born in New Site on August 7, 1938, to Charlie D. Adams and Verlon Cochran Adams. He was a military policeman in Germany during his service in the U. S. Army. Right out of boot camp he married the love of his life, Jean. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with her, and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral services with military honors will be Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5 until 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his son, John D. Adams of Natchitoches, LA; two daughters, Regina Mears of Safety Harbor, FL, and Doris "Dee" Dye (Kevin Robinson) of Biggersville, MS; a sister, Yvonne Adams of Kenosha, WI; grandchildren, Caleb Mears and Mayana Mears, both of Safety Harbor, FL; and a nephew, Dwight Adams (Kathy) of Kenosha, WI. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Swader Adams on July 10, 2018; his parents; a brother, Charles Adams; and a son-in-law, Terry Dye. Pallbearers will be Frank Swader, Dwight Adams, Caleb Mears, Anthony Hoard, David Adams, and Kevin Robinson. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
