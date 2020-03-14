Vera Nan Adams, 72, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on July 13, 1947, to Ed Az and Dessie Lou Maxwell Adams in Tippah County - MS. She was a Homemaker, worked for fourteen years at the Tippah County Hospital in housekeeping; Benchcraft for thirteen years in housekeeping and several years at Renfrows Cafe. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Services will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. James Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Ruckersville Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue on Tuesday Morning at 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM, then move to the church for visitation from 12:00 noon until service time at 1:00 PM. Vera is survived by husband, John Earl McDonald of Ripley, MS; her children: Martha Hobson, Steve Adams, Amy Vance all of Ripley, MS, Willona Stricklin, Lora Stricklin (Ken) , Micheal Adams, (Nicole) all of Blue Mountain, MS and Rachel Irizarry of Florida. her siblins: Linda Adams, Estella Adams, Cathy Palmer (David), Chris Ann Hoyle, Mary Ann Adams, all of Ripley, MS, Connie Knox (Mitchell) of New Albany, MS, Ardella Johnson (Jake), Lexie Rucker, Doris Johnson, Brenda Pomerlee (Jamie), Joyce McDonald (Bubba), Ed Adams, Tommy Adams, Ricky Adams all of Ripley, MS; Sisters-in-law: Linda McDonald, Margaret Braddock, Ethel Burress, Sarah Adams, Jackie Rucker all of Ripley, MS; brothers-in-law; Troy McDonald of Ripley, MS, Charles McDonald of Holly Spring, MS; Mother-in-law: Mary McDonald; fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved her as a mother. Preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Phillip Adams, Robert Adams, Marcus Adams, Mickico Adams, Jarvis Adams, Rashad Adams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dewayne Adams, Willie Adams, Fora Beard, Stephen Hoyle, Tommie Johnson, Clenn Adams, Eric Cox. Expressions of sympathy, for the Adams family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
