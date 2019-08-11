Willard Adams, 80, passed away Friday, August 09, 2019 at his home in Guntown after a prolonged illness. He retired from Hancock Fabrics after 35 years of service and he was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. A celebration of his life will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Martin Jacks officiating. Burial will follow in Campbelltown Cemetery. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Cathy Adams; (2) daughters, Mary (Doug) Clark and Lori (Gary) Hill; (3) grandsons, Doug (Elizabeth) Clark, Thomas Clark and Blake (Bonnie) Hutcheson; (2) granddaughters, Christine (Mark) Stafford and Courtney Hutcheson; (2) great-grandchildren, Dax and Tanner Stafford; (3) brothers, Roy (Sandra) Adams, James (Cathy Lee) Adams and Danny (Kim) Adams; (3) sisters, Alleen Graham, Julie (Jimmy) Ray and Martha (Wayne) Riddle and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruby Adams of Guntown and his brother-in-law, Larry Graham. Pallbearers will be Benny Herring, Rod Adams, Tim Myhand, Thomas Myhand, Adam Ray, Randy "Fudd" Hutcheson. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
