Michael Anthoney "Mike" Aderholt died unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence in Mooreville on Friday, July 29, 2022. Mike was a lifelong Lee County resident born in Tupelo on August 27, l956 to the late James Aderholt and Norissa Buckner Aderholt. He graduated from Tupelo High School in l975 where he was a standout football player. Mike grew up in the Harrisburg Baptist Church. He first worked for Westwood Industries before becoming employed by Cooper Tire and Rubber in Tupelo, where he was an electrician. His whole life centered around his daughter, Lauren, whom he doted over, attended and encouraged her in all her school functions including school projects, her softball career, gymnastics and other related activities. Lauren was his pride and joy throughout his life. Mike enjoyed the outdoors and being on the water. He was a master "fixer upper" guy who worked well with his hands and loved to garden. Visitation will be from 11:30-12:30 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with the service immediately following. Bro. Dennis Smithey will officiate. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 12:30 Tuesday, and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mike is survived by his daughter, Lauren Aderholt Milstead and husband, John of Hendersonville, Tn.; "Pop Pop's" three grandchildren; Mia Michael Milstead (age 9), Holt Milstead (age 7) and Graham Milstead (age 3); Jane Aderholt and Madie Sudduth and a special uncle, Dennis Buckner; Lauren's mother, Maria Benson and her husband, Bill of Brewer and Lauren's sister, Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Aderholt. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802 Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
