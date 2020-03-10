Mr. Billy Ford Adkins, 61, died unexpectedly Monday, March 9, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1958 in Memphis, TN to Leonard and Opal Harrison Adkins and lived most of his life in the Nettleton area. A patriotic American, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Billy married DeAnna E. Riley on August 13, 1983 in Nettleton, MS. He worked most of his adult life in construction and installing insulation. The last few years Billy worked in maintenance employed by Nettleton schools, a job he dearly loved. Billy was skilled with his hands and loved to remodel houses and furniture. Family and friends depended on him to "fix" things. His greatest joy was his grandson who affectionately called him Papaw. A celebration of life service will be at 4 PM today (Wednesday) at Liberty Baptist Church east of Nettleton where he was a member, with Bro. Robert Hogue officiating. Private burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM to service time today at the church. Survivors include his wife, DeAnna Riley Adkins of Nettleton; 2 sons, Luke Adkins (Avery) of Starkville and Adam Adkins of Nettleton; special brother and sister-in-law, David and Tina Young of Nettleton, Ronnie Adkins (Polly) of Fawn Grove, Gary Adkins (Donna) of Abbeville, Sam Adkins of Mooreville, and Lee Adkins (Janet) of Fawn Grove; two sisters, Sophia Beasley (David) of Marietta and Susan Dillard (David) of Mantachie; grandson, Stetson Adkins; host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Sarah Lee, Danny Adkins, and Steve Adkins; mother and father-in-law, Billy Wayne and Gail Riley. Pallbearers will be David Young, Wes Riley, David Beasley, David Dillard, Toby Groves, and Ricky Harris. Memorials may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church Youth Building Fund, 30004 Curtis Store Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
