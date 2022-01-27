Bradford Adkins, age 73, was born January 19, 1949, to the late Jasper and Helen Adkins. He departed this life on January 19, 2022, on his birthday. He attended George Washington Carver High School in Chicago, Ill. He later served in U. S. Army. He was a member of the Wolfcreek M.B. Church, under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Alphonso Adkins. He worked for Ashley Furniture in Ripley, MS for many years. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter; Nakitra Dixion and one son; Antwan Dixion both of Chicago Ill. Two brothers: Japer Adkins of Riverdale Ill. and Alphonso Adkins Sr. (Cassandra) of Ripley, MS. One sister; Bonnie Dabney (Jackie) of Huffman, Texas. Eight granddaughters, Eleven grandsons, five great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 2022, from 12p-6p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11a at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the chapel. Mask will be required. Interment will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
