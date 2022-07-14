Hatley—Juanita Deloris Allen Adkins, 83, died peacefully at her residence in Hatley on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Born on November 25, 1938, in Beaverton, Alabama, she was one of 10 children born to the late Henry and Anita Mangum Allen. She married the love of her life, Ray Adkins on June 5, 1967 and together they were blessed with three precious girls, four grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Needless to say, she and Ray centered their lives on all of their family. Ray and Juanita enjoyed going camping together and were in the Monroe County Rebels camping club. A true Christian lady, she showed love and compassion to everyone she met. She never met a stranger and everyone loved her. Juanita was a passionate and dedicated caregiver, especially to her daughter Donna. She never met a stranger and opened her home to so many children throughout the years. She was known affection ally known as "Dude" or grandmother. Her love for the younger generation led her to open San Juan Tanning with her daughter Sandi. She so enjoyed her clients visiting her after their tanning sessions. We know that her faith and the love of family paved her way to heaven. She was a true matriarch to her family and they will miss her dearly. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Sandi Smith, Hatley; grandchildren, Ray Smith (Jody), CW Smith (Heather), Wandava Gentry (Todd), Carla Westbrook (Michael); great-grandchildren, Savanah Ransburgh (Rick), Lexie Smith, J.R. Smith, Brandon Southerd, Ryan Pannell, Brynn Lee Smith, Daleigh Gentry, Carson Westbrook; great-great grandchildren, Jaxon Ransburgh, Carter Ransburgh, Piper Smith, Nova Woodman; sister, Sandra Henrietta McCutchen; brother, Troy Allen (Joyce); a host of nieces and nephews, special friends, Dee Castle, Andrea McKee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Adkins, daughters, Donna Adkins and Tony Westbrook; brothers, Ray, Roy, Coy, Roger, Bill, Allen; sisters, Lunell Hood and Olena Morton. Celebration of life services for Juanita Adkins will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 15, 2022 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dempsey Rowland and Mr. Robert Pickle officiating. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. The family would like to thank Kindrid Home Health for their kindness and caring to help her later in life. We would also like to thank Enhabit Home Hospice for being with us until her rise to heaven. A special thanks goes to Dr. Clint Washington and his staff at Caretime Medical for their kindness over the years.
