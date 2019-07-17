Martha "Jane" Dodson Agee, 70, resident of New Albany, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Rest Haven Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley Following an extended illness. Services will be at 2 Pm Friday July 19 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be 2 hours before services and a private interment is planned. Jane was born October 8, 1948 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Hoyt Ray and Ida Mae Hatcher Dodson. She received her education in the Orlando Public School System in Florida and was married to Danny Lee Sowell who preceded her in death on June 7, 1973. Jane moved to North Mississippi 30 years ago and was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ. A private person, she will be remembered for her love of traveling, riding motorcycles, Bible study and watching MASH on television. Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Oaks (Thomas) of Pontotoc, two sons, Forrest Wayne Sowell of Ripley, James Hoyt Sowell (Misty) of New Albany, one brother, Curtis Dodson, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wanell Dodson. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Jane's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000
