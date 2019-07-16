UNION COUNTY -- Martha Jane Dodson Agee, 70, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Rest Haven Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Friday July 19 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W Bankhead. Visitation will be on July 19 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.

