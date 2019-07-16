UNION COUNTY -- Martha Jane Dodson Agee, 70, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Rest Haven Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Friday July 19 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W Bankhead. Visitation will be on July 19 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
-
76°
Light Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 16, 2019 @ 8:16 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.