Gloria Jean Agnew, 63, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

