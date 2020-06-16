TUPELO -- Ledora Cherry Agnew, 76, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday,11:00A.M. June 18, 2020 at Blackland Cemetery. Visitation will be on 3:00P.M.-5:00P.M. ( Walk-thru) at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

