A beautiful life of 79 years has ended. Barbara Ann Hensley Agrusa, 79, resident of Ashland since 2017, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021 at her residence. A Graveside Service will be at 1 PM Monday, January 11 at Ashland City Cemetery n Benton County. Visitation will be from 3 PM to 5 PM Sunday, January 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Agrusa was born June 30, 1941 in Harlan County, KY, the daughter of the late Virgil and Leona Brock Hensley. She received her education in the Harlan County Kentucky Public School System and was employed in the Food Industry throughout her life. A faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Holly Springs, Ms. Agrusa was an independent lady who loved the Mississippi rural way of life and her "little house "nestled just inside the city limits of Ashland. She will be remembered for her enjoyment of conversation, politics, crocheting and watching her daily game shows that included "Wheel of Fortune" and "The Price is Right". Mrs. Agrusa was devoted to her church and her community but her pride and joy was being the matriarch of her much loved family. Dedicated to her family, she showed unconditional love, strength and determination. With her passing, she leaves a hole that will never be filled. She will be greatly missed. Blessed with a large family, Mrs. Agrusa is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Sadro (John) and Carla Yates of Michigan and Patricia Jokerst (Christopher) of Texas, five sons, Mike Middleton (Kris) and Alex Agrusa (Andrea), both of Michigan, Tim Satterfield (Mike Carroll) of Ashland, Sabastian Agrusa of California and Vincent Agrusa of Texas, one brother, Eugene Hensley (Joyce) of Michigan , fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband Pasquale Agrusa and on sister, Rebecca Sue Tallant. The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unprecedented times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. We request that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.