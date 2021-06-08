Sebastian Jerome Agrusa, 46, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence in Santa Rosa, CA. Services will be on Thursday, June 10 at 6 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10 from 4 PM to 6 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Graveside Service Friday, June 11 at 10 AM in The Ashland City Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.