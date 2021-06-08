Sebastian Jerome Agrusa, 46, resident of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence following a brief illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Sebastian will be at 6 PM Thursday, June 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be at 10 AM Friday, June 11 at Ashland City Cemetery in Benton County. Sebastian was born August 14, 1974 in Mount Clemens, Michigan, the son of the late Pasquale and Barbara Hensley Agrusa. He was a graduate of Clintondale High School in Michigan and continued his education at Santa Rosa Junior College in California. Employed as a Sleep Technologist for over 23 years, Sebastian was currently employed with North Bay Sleep Medicine. An avid outdoorsman, Sebastian enjoyed hiking, snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding and traveling. He will be remembered as a social person who truly loved being with his friends, listening to music, playing the guitar and going to concerts. Blessed with a large family, he will be greatly missed especially for his steadfastness, dependability, political analyses and great sense of humor . Visitation will be from 4 PM to 6 PM Thursday, June 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share memories include three sisters, Rhonda Sadro (John) and Carla Yates (Arthur), both of Michigan and Patricia Jokerst (Christopher) of Texas, four brothers, Michael Middleton (Kris) and Alexander Agrusa (Andrea), both of Michigan, Tim Satterfield (Mike) of Ashland and Vincent Agrusa of Texas, a host of nieces, nephews and his loyal pet canine, "Chow-Mien". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
