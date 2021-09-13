On Friday afternoon, September 10, 2021, Shelia Hendrix Ahlum, 35, resident of Ripley, passed away at Region One Medical Center in Memphis following a one vehicle automobile accident on August 6, 2021. Funeral Services remembering the life of Shelia will be at 3 PM Wednesday, September 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery. Shelia was born November 19, 1985 in Sardis, MS and is the daughter of Samuel Steven Hendrix, Sr. of Ripley and the late Connie McCollum Hendrix. She was a 2004 graduate of Ripley High School and continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. On December 8, 2018 she married her beloved husband, William Ahlum who survives. A Christian, Shelia was employed in the manufacturing industry that included Ecowater and Bilt-Rite. She dedicated her time as a volunteer firefighter for the Spout Springs Fire Department and served with the Tippah County Search and Rescue. Shelia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Camping, talking on her phone, traveling, especially to Florida and collecting "many things and everything" were favorite pastimes. When you think of Shelia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Wednesday, September 15 at Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will also continue to be shared by three daughters, Karleigh, Samantha and Chloe Ahlum, two sisters, Lynn Thomas (Brian) and Brenda Jeter, one brother, Samuel Steven Hendrix, Jr. (Hannah), all of Ripley and a host of nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Shelia's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.