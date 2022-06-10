Bettie Raye Smith Akers, 83, died June 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. A native of Prentiss County, she was born on June 1, 1939, to the late Earl Ray and Delta Dee White Smith of Booneville, MS. She graduated as valedictorian of the Booneville High School class of 1956. She earned her bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College and her master's and doctorate degrees in mathematics from Memphis State University. She taught at Memphis City Schools and then Northeast Mississippi Community College until retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 32 years and the United Daughters of the Confederacy for 21 years. She was a faithful, Christian member of Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be at McMillian Funeral Home at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at McMillian Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Leonard Ball and Brother Russell Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Sterling Dale Akers, and his wife, Jina, of Booneville; two sisters, Mary Lynn Smith (Bernell) and Janie Gale Clouse (Russell), one brother, Mackie Don Smith (Rhonda), all of Booneville; three grandchildren, Emily Harrison (Shane) of Booneville, Evan Akers (Hayley) of Burnsville and Elizabeth Holley (Easton) of Booneville; one great grandchild, Asher Harrison of Booneville; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Freddie Dale Akers, whom she married May 27, 1961; one son, Stephen Ray Akers, in 1987; and one half-brother, Billy Walden Smith (Virginia). Pallbearers will be Jackie Akers, Kenny Geno, Kent Geno, Shane Harrison, Easton Holley, Carter Smith, Jackie Smith, and Marc Smith. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
