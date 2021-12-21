Helen Juanita Akers, 89, departed this life on December 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 26, 1932 to John Henry Thornton and Lela Gertrude Carter in New Albany MS. She was a housewife and a homemaker and the very best at it. Above all her joys in life, was her family. She was a devoted fan and followed her grandchildren and her great- grandchildren to all the ballgames they played. Sewing and gardening were also some of her hobbies. She was so loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church. Services for Mrs. Akers will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00pm with Bro. Jeff Watts and Bro. Felix Hutchinson officiating. A visitation will be the same day from 12:00 noon to the start of the service at 2:00pm. Both will be at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Ellistown Cemetery. She is survived by; two daughters, Lily West (Tim) and Robin Hicks (Doug); three grandchildren, Curt Clayton, Jerrett Clayton, J.D. Hicks, and a bonus granddaughter, Kayla Clayton Stafford; six great-grandchildren, Courtney Van Tassel, Brooke Greenhill, Chance Clayton, Addison Clayton, Marley Clayton, and Jaxx Hicks; and five great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Curtis Akers, and one brother Alton Thornton. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
