Ralph Akers, 76, passed away Sunday, August 9,2020. Ralph cherished his time with his family and enjoyed being at the farm with his animals. Ralph made several wonderful friends over the years, a lot of them he met in his places of employment. He started off early working for his Daddy at the lumber yard. Later he was employed at Bunker Hill Factory which was followed by many years at Action Lane. He was known for his love of animals and made lifetime friends at First Monday and the sale barn. Ralph is survived by his daughters, Angie Akers, Ashley Dowdy(Josh), and Darlene Montgomery(Lynn); his son, Grant Akers(Donna); his grandchildren, Brandon Akers, Lyge Dowdy, Ada Grace Dowdy, Nicholas Montgomery, Dylan Akers, Evan Akers, Georgia Akers, and Rhett Akers; his brother, Rodney Akers(Natalie); his sister, Tammy Hatcher(Ronnie); his brother-in-law, Okee McDonald; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston and Gynell Akers; his grandparents, Monard and Oma Patterson and Melvia and Lillian Akers; and one sister, Barbara Akers McDonald. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2PM at Hayseed Cowboy Church with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Private family burial will follow in Lee Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: David Mathews, Jeff Elliott, Cecil Crane, Larry Conlee, Jim Sappington, and Stan Patterson. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 5-7PM at Hayseed Cowboy Church and Tuesday, August 11, 12PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.