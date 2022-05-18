Myra J. Akers, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home in Tremont. She was born January 21, 1944 to the late Jim Harbor and the late Bessie Lucille Davis Harbor. She was a member of Lonestar Freewill Baptist church. Myra enjoyed shopping, talking on the phone, and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday May 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday May 19 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Jimmy Akers of Tremont, granddaughter; Tiffany (Gabe) Holder of Fulton, great-granddaughters; Macy Holder and Ava Holder, both of Fulton, special friends; Rubin Akers, and Nellie Conwill, and caregiver; Cheryl Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband; Charles Akers, parents; Jim and Bessie Lucille Harbor, and a granddaughter, Ashley Akers. Pallbearers will be Tim Rye, Phillip Holloway, Jeffery Grant, and John Dees.
