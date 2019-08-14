Kelley Marshall "Happy" Akin, 60, well known resident of New Albany and a friend to many, died Sunday August 11, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident on Hwy 15 near Ingomar. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Thursday August 15 in the Junior Auxiliary Building located at the fairgrounds in New Albany. There will be a private interment at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662) 539-7000 Mr. Akin was born September 28, 1958 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Eugenia Love White of Las Cruces, NM and the late Ennis Monroe Akin. He was employed as the Human Resources Director for Custom Nonwoven, Inc. in New Albany for 15 years. A Christian and affectionately known as "Happy Pappy" by his family, Mr. Akin lived life to the fullest and will be remembered for his deep love for his children and grandchildren. A colorful character with many friends his interests included exploring the world, sharing his crockpot recipes, skydiving, scuba diving, metal art, sunsets and the beach. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Breanna Edwards (Dennis) of Clemson, SC, Kelly Roberts (Michael), Delani "Bug" Akin (Collin), Nolan Akin and Kennedy Akin, all of New Albany, a sister, Billie Jean Smith (Larry) of Boring, Oregon, two brothers, Michael Akin (Susie) of Brigham, Utah and Charles Akin (Chris) of Henryetta, Oklahoma, four grandchildren, Chance, Emilee, Abbie and Eli Edwards and the mother of his children, Catherine Mead. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Akin family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
