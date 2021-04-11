Benny Ray Akins, 69, well known resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, April 10, 2021 following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Akins were held at 2 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Josh McCrary officiating. A private interment is planned. Mr. Akins was born January 13, 1952 in Tippah County to the late Noel Sylvester and Lillian Opal Akins. Mr. Akins was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and was employed with Built Rite Industries and Cooper Tire Company before his retirement four years ago. Mr. Akins proudly served in The Mississippi National Guard and was a member of Ripley Church of Christ. An avid outdoors, Mr. Akins found much pleasure in turkey hunting, cattle farming with his brother, and vegetable gardening. A family oriented person who loved sharing time with family, Mr. Akins will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Visitation was 12 PM to 2 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Akins leaves behind his wife, Ann Perkins Akins, three sons, Shane Akins(Monica) of Falkner, MS, Chris Hall of Ripley, MS, and Jon Hall(Sarah) of Falkner, MS, one daughter, Sherry Akins of Ripley, MS, three sisters, Lillian Smith and Penny Daniels of Memphis, TN, and Judy Holland of Mooreville, MS, four brothers, Noel Akins Jr. of Oxford, MS, Randy Akins(Dot), Terry Akins(Carol), and Mike Akins(Tammy) all of Ripley, MS, six granddaughters, and one great granddaughter and a host of friends that included Mike Criswell and Kerry Elliott. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Akins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com The Family of Mr. Akins would like to express their grateful appreciation to Kare-In-Home Hospice for their loving care and support during his illness.
