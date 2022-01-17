Claude Ellis "Buddy" Akins, Jr., a resident of Ripley, departed this life at the age of 92 on January 16, 2022 at the Tippah County Hospital. Mr. Akins was born on November 5, 1929 in Tippah County to Claude Ellis Akins, Sr. and Luna Miller Akins. He was a member of Community Baptist Church. His passion was being outdoors which showed through his love of farming, logging and hunting. He enjoyed the friendship of the many people he came in contact with through the sale of various vegetables, especially tomatoes. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at the Antioch Cemetery He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Belle Roberson Akins; his parents and six sisters. Those left to cherish his memories include one son: Ellis Akins (Beverly) of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Vivian Hall (Jackie), Sharon Griffin (William) all of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Mark Hall, Jason Mauney, Neva Richardson, Kristi Shelton, B.J. Mauney, LeeAnn Hurt; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one brother: William Akins (Sue); one sister: Sue Jean Duncan of Ripley, MS. Officiating will be: Tim Latch. Pallbearers will be: Mark Hall, Jason Mauney, B.J. Mauney, Patrick Shelton, Shane Richardson, Preston Hurt. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.