On Thursday evening, January 27,2022, Linda Goolsby Akins, 82, resident of Southaven, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Akins will be at 2 PM Wednesday, February 2 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Thompson officiating. Allison Ginn will have personal reflections and burial will follow in Walnut Creek Cemetery. Ms. Akins was born March 25, 1939 in Falkner, the daughter of the late Alvie and Grace Gandy Goolsby. She was a 1957 graduate of Falkner High School where she was voted Miss Falkner High School by her class. She was employed in the administration department with Tippah County Hospital before retiring. Ms. Akins enjoyed music throughout her life, often singing and dancing with the tune. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed watching her vegetables grow and going fishing. Other favorite hobbies included sewing, crocheting, and knitting, through which she created many beautiful items; she was also known as an excellent cook. A Christian, she left a mark on others through her generosity and kind heart as she was known to share with everyone and give to those in need; during her life, she cherished the time she shared with her family, friends, and pets- especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Wednesday, February 2 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Loving memories will continue to be shared by her children, Mary Beaty , Harold Akins (Phyllis) and Nancy Drewery, all of Southaven and Bondy Akins (Libby) of Ripley, nine grandchildren, Jody Akins, Douglas Akins, Stephen Akins, Zack Akins, Ben McLeroy, Wesley McLeroy, Allison Ginn and Kim Romero, fifteen great grandchildren, three sisters, Joyce Barnett of Olive Branch, Carol Jackson (Neil) of Falkner and Sandra Robinson of Southaven and one brother, Robert Goolsby (Sharon) of Ripley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Akins, Sr, a daughter, Melinda McLeroy, one grandson, Marcus Jones, three sisters, Eudora Tapp, Doris Farrow and Bonita Harrell, three brothers, Treadwell Goolsby, Randle Goolsby and Phillip "Sonny" Goolsby. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Akins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
