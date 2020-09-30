Thomas Mark Albert, 58, resident of New Albany and United States Veteran, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mark was born September 27, 1961 in Newnan, GA, the son of the late Floyd and Linda Wood Albert.. A Christian, Mark proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was employed with Pepsi Corporation for 35 years before retiring for health reasons. A patriotic person, Mark enjoyed reading history, with a special emphasis on war periods. As an artist, he created a roomsize replica of Pearl Harbor that included battleships and planes. He will be remembered for his love of family gatherings at special times that include Thanksgiving and Christmas. Cooking was a favorite pastime. Survivors include his children, Lindsay Pickens (Anthony), Leann Speck (Justin), Bethany Lumpkin and Robert Thomas Albert, one sister Lynne Bell (Jerry) and Steve Albert (Lisa), both of Dallas, TX and nine grandchildren. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Albert and all Veterans for their service to our country.....GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Albert family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
