Robert Doyle Albritton 69 gained his wings in his home in Booneville, MS on March 20, 2022. Robert was born to Robert C Albritton and Hilda E Williams on December 10, 1952, in Louisiana. Robert leaves behind his loving wife Rita Miller Albritton, daughters Anna Bishop (Johnny) of Columbus, Ashley Davis (Devin) of Pontotoc, Laura Swords of New Albany, Kami Riddle of Booneville, and Hannah Hill (Tyler) of Booneville as well as his sons Luke Raden (Jamie) of Verona, and Charlie Albritton (Emily) of Mooreville, and sisters Cheryl Gregory (David) of Georgia, Debra Nelson of Texas, and Linda Conner also of Texas. Robert will be missed by his 14 grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his above-mentioned parents.He was a member of Word of Life Church in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be at the Word of Life church in Tupelo, MS from 12:00 Noon until service time at 2:00 pm. Services bill be officiated by Bro. Tommy Galloway and his pall bearers will be Cole Raden, Jim Caver, Jase Riddle, Devin Davis, Brad Boren, Tyler Hill, Johnny Bishop Jr, and Taylor Bishop. Burial will take place following the funeral at Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Associated Family Funeral Home is honored that the family of Mr. Robert Doyle Albritton chose us to take care of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every member of his family. please visit our website to leave messages for the family. associatedfuneral.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.