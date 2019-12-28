On Friday, November 15, 2019, Danny Gene Alcock, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance for Mr. Alcock will be at 11 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Grace Bible Church near Ripley. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4 from 10 AM until 11 AM. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Alcock was born February 7, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the oldest child of Kathryn Raney Alcock of Indianapolis and the late Bill Alcock. He was a graduate of the Indianapolis Public School System, proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was employed in the construction industry by various companies in the Indiana, Alabama and Mississippi areas before his retirement. Loving the rural way of life, Mr. and Mrs. Alcock moved to Blue Mountain twelve years ago and attended Grace Bible Church in Ripley. In earlier years he had a passion for old cars and was a member of various car clubs. He was devoted to his family, his church and loved to "piddle" with his carpentry skills. He will be missed by many. In addition to his mother, memories will be shared by his wife of 14 years, Mary Kenney Alcock of Blue Mountain, a daughter, Stephanie Ford of Douglasville, GA, one son, Danny Alcock of Madison, OH, two sisters, Dena BeCraft and Debra Powell, both on Indianapolis, IN, two brothers, Dale Alcock of Houston, TX and Darryl Alcock of Indianapolis, I and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his step children, Ashley Craft and Richard Craft, both of Memphis, TN, Virginia Craft of Walnut, MS, Bonnie Person of Water Valley, MS, Joe Craft of Little Elm, TX and seven step grandchildren. The flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Alcock and all Veterans for their service to our Country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Alcock family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.