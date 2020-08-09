TISHOMINGO -- Betty Aldridge, 76, passed away Saturday, August 08, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, August 12, at 4:00 p.m. at graveside at Snowdown Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Snowdown Cemetery. Burial will follow at Snowdown Cemetery.

