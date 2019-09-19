Danny Lee Aldridge "Packer", age 65, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 12, 1953, in New Site to the late Troy Aldridge and Dee Lewis Aldridge. He was an employee of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Danny enjoyed hunting, running his dogs, raising a garden, playing with his grandchildren, and just simply enjoying his retirement. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Berryman and Aubrey Berryman officiating. Burial will be in the Cotton Springs Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by a daughter Kelley Penney (Terry) of Booneville, a son Cody Aldridge of New Site, four sisters Ora Mae Berryman, Maxine Prater, Shirley Foster (Dale) and Marie Cleveland, a brother Wayne Aldridge, and two grandchildren Ava Carter of Booneville and Cohen Aldridge of Tremont. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Veliar Johnson and Mildred Cox, and three brothers Milton Aldridge, Hubert Aldridge, and J.T. Aldridge. Pallbearers will be Tim Hare, Dennis Johnson, Cliff Gray, Rex Hawkins, Randy Bearden, Dennis Moreland, and Donnie Gilley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Aldridge, Gary Dale Cole, Rickey Huddleston, Bryant Cunningham, Jaried Aldridge, and Jerry Tennyson. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. 'til 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.

