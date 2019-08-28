BOONEVILLE -- Orean Aldridge, 97, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cotton Springs Cemetery.

