BALDWYN -- Amy A. Ales, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on N/A at N/A. Visitation will be on today (Friday) from 5PM - 7PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.