Annie "Ms. Annie" Chrestine Beckham Alexander, 88, is rejoicing in Heaven after an extended illness on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home. Annie was the sixth of eight children of Edgar J, Sr. and Wondie Mae Beasley Beckham, born on June 25, 1932 in Luxora, Arkansas. Annie father's earned a living as a share cropper, causing them to move often. As a child while her and her family lived on a Mississippi River island, Annie had to travel to her elementary school by boat. After meeting in Memphis, Tennessee, she married Glen Alexander on December 31, 1950 before he had to report to duty during the Korean Conflict. Together they were blessed with nine children. In 1951, Annie graduated from Millington Central High School in Tennessee; which made her the first of her family to earn a high school diploma. She always shared her fond memories about her graduation trip with her sister, Edna, to New York City. After graduation, Annie joined Glen while he was stationed in California. Due to their Southern accents, Annie and Glen were often invited by friends to experience exotic fruit and vegetables. During 65 years of marriage, Annie lived in multiple states and many houses. She had the ability to make each place "feel like home." Annie's main love was for Jesus and people. She was passionate about spreading the Gospel through local and foreign missions. At family gatherings "Grandmother" could be seen "loving on" someone, or sharing encouraging words. Everyone was welcomed into her home and she had a unique ability to make each person feel special. As a homemaker, Annie enjoyed cooking and gardening. She also assisted in two family businesses and supported her husband in his pastoral duties. Annie was preceded in death by her husband Glen; infant son; parents; and five siblings. Left to remember Annie are her children, Stephen (Libby), George (Niki), Glenda (Ed Kleppinger), Becky (Tim Strathdee), Karen, Randy (Sharon), Sheri (Merrill Goodman) and Teri (Isaac Vigil); grandchildren; great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; brother, Robert; sister, Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday, April 17, 2021 at King's Gate Worship Center. A celebration of Ms. Annie's life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at King's Gate Worship Center with Rev. Terry Garrett and Rev. Edwin Kleppinger officiating. Private graveside services will be at Princeville Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors will be in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the many caregivers and friends that ministered to Annie during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King's Gate Worship Center or Spring Valley Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguefuneralhome.com.
